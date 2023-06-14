Holy history: Gay pastors confirmed into senior positions they were once denied

A church divided went against the rules and confirmed three gay pastors to senior positions — positions they were once denied just a year ago because of their sexuality.

Some churches are still struggling with the inclusion of LGBTQ people, but one pastor had faith his denomination would eventually come around.

“I am still the pastor at St. John’s on the Lake United Methodist Church, but I am officially now the Rev. Kipp Nelson," Rev. Nelson said.

It’s a position that Rev. Nelson has poured his heart and soul into getting. Nelson and a group of 14 others recently attended the annual Florida Clergy Conference for the United Methodist Church, where clergy are ordained and advance to senior positions.

A South Florida pastor is hurt and dismayed after he was denied a senior positions in his church because he is openly gay. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Last year Rev. Nelson and his group, which included straight people, were denied the new roles because he and two other people are gay.

“It was quite painful to be honest, being the face and the target of people's hatred and bigotry," Rev. Nelson said. "It’s not a comfortable place to be."

Last week Nelson’s class was commissioned by a vote with 92.5% approval. The threshold is 75%. Last year, they fell shy by just 3%.

“Today I'm feeling a huge sigh of relief, to be honest, I feel like a huge weight of bricks has been lifted off of my chest," Rev. Nelson said. "I can breathe a little more fully and freely."

But Nelson adds there’s still a denominational divide and more work to do for inclusivity. United Methodist traditionalists strictly uphold the current rules which state “the church has maintained the position that the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," and that “…pastors may not be “self-avowed, practicing homosexuals."

“The language of our book of discipline has not changed, and so that's why this is a historic moment that we have gone technically against the rules of our discipline to commission three of us openly LGBTQ persons," Rev. Nelson said.

“You are loved by god and by our church," Rev. Nelson said for anybody struggling with sexuality and the church. "The events of this past week show that our church is changing."

The rules of the church can't change until next year when the general conference meets. Rev. Nelson says they will be voting to try and change the rules to be more inclusive.