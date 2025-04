A home that caught on fire in Wilton Manors Wednesday afternoon prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Chopper 6 hovered over the home in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street, where smoke was seen coming out from a portion of the roof.

Crews were seen using hoses to put out the flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire officials said there were injuries reported but didn't say how many people were injured or how severe.

This is a developing story.