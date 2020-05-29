Home Depot and Publix to Open Six COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is partnering with Home Depot and Publix to establish six additional COVID-19 testing sites across the state, Governor DeSantis announced Friday.

The announcement was made during a press conference at a Home Depot in Boca Raton, where the first testing site will be established.

The state will work with Home Depot and Publix to determine the best locations for the rest of the sites. They will begin as a pilot program with the possibility of future expansion.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will be providing staffing and personal protective equipment, and each of the testing sites will be able to conduct up to 100 tests per day, with samples being sent to Quest Diagnostics.

“While we’ve expanded testing exponentially over the past few weeks, we’ve found that we needed to make testing more convenient,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz at the press conference Friday.

“This is yet another example of how we’ve been able to lead nationally on making testing available and accessible. Our private sector partners have been tremendous throughout this response, and I want to thank Home Depot, Publix and Quest for stepping up to make these sites a reality.”