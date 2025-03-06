Home health aide accused of molesting 86-year-old he was caring for: Sunrise Police

A home health aide is behind bars Thursday on accusations of sexually molesting an elderly disabled person he was caring for, Sunrise Police said.

Juan Jose Romero Ruiz, 39, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of sexual battery and lewd lascivious molestation of an elderly disabled person, jail records state.

The victim is 86 years old and has dementia and poor short-term memory, family members told police. Ruiz, who works for a Pembroke Pines-based home care company, was hired to come to the victim's Sunrise home and tend to her basic needs, such as cleaning and companionship, police said in an arrest report.

Ruiz's first day of working for the victim was on Tuesday. The next day, the victim's grandson checked on surveillance footage inside the living room of her efficiency to check on her well-being and witnessed Ruiz molesting his grandmother, the arrest report stated.

Alarmed, the grandson immediately called family members to alert them of the incident and Ruiz's company to demand that he be removed from the residence.

The grandson also discovered footage from the day before of Ruiz sexually battering the victim, police said.

Police responded to the company's Pembroke Pines office, where they detained Ruiz. He is being held with no bond at Broward County jail and an immigration hold.

Sunrise Police are determining if there are additional victims of Ruiz and urge anyone who may have had similar experiences or who may have additional information to contact them at 954-746-3499.