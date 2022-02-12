Home Intruder Shot and Killed By Resident in West Palm Beach

A man who broke into a home while a couple was asleep was shot and killed Saturday by one of the residents, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. The incident occurred around 4:16 a.m. on the 500 block of Avon Road.

When officers arrived at the home, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police determined that the wounded man had broken into the home through a window while the couple was asleep. When the intruder turned on the bedroom light, the couple woke up and a verbal confrontation ensued before being shot by one of the residents.

The couple, a 44-year-old man and 53-year-old woman, were not injured.

The intruder was transported by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the intruder was a Hispanic male, approximately 38-40 years old. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.