Home invasion turns into fatal police shooting in Doral

Detectives are investigating the incident that left the unidentified suspect dead.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Doral Police officers were dispatched to a call over a possible home invasion in the area of the AMLI Apartments in Doral on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims with abrasions, showing a sign of a struggle.

Police say the unidentified suspect returned about an hour later, wearing only his underwear, and confronted the officers, where he was ultimately shot by the officers and pronounced dead on scene.

No police officer was hurt during the incident and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tended to the victims.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating the matter.

