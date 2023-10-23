Homeless man fatally stabbed man who was fishing behind Heat's Kaseya Center: Police

A homeless man is facing charges after police said he fatally stabbed a man who was fishing with his friends behind the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center over the weekend.

Eric Nahshon Pinkey, 51, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an arrest report said.

The incident happened Saturday night around 10:20 p.m. when officers responded to the rear of the Kaseya Center to a report of a man stabbed in the chest.

Miami-Dade Corrections Eric Nahshon Pinkey

Officers found the man bleeding from stab wounds in his chest and back, and he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The three people who were with the victim gave police a description of the attacker and Pinkey was taken into custody nearby, the report said.

They told investigators all four of them were fishing and making their way to the end of the sea wall when they encountered Pinkey, who "angrily demanded the group leave his area," the report said.

Pinkey threatened to cut one person's head off and pulled out a knife, and the person told him to calm down and they didn't want any problems, the report said.

They continued to fish but when the victim went to place items in a garbage can, Pinkey approched and started stabbing him "without warning or provocation," the report said.

When Pinkey was taken into custody he had a bloody knife on him, and blood on his shirt, but denied any involvement in the stabbing, the report said.

Pinkey was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.