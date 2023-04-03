Miami Beach

Homeless Man Critically Injured in Shooting on Alton Road in Miami Beach

"I didn't even know it was a gunshot until police came," a witness exclusively told NBC6.

By Julia Bagg

A police investigation was underway after a homeless man was found shot outside of a McDonald's on Miami Beach early Monday, police said.

Miami Beach Police said they received a call about a shooting near 16th Street and Alton Road around 2:55 a.m.

Officers arrived and located a homeless man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit in critical condition.  

Police haven't released the man's identity.

"I didn't even know it was a gunshot until police came," a witness exclusively told NBC6.

An unknown man ran northbound on Alton Road moments after the incident, police said.

Traffic was being restricted along Alton Road between 16th Street and Lincoln Road as detectives were on the scene gathering information to determine what led to the shooting.

The intersection later opened back up for traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

