Homeowner Faces Possible Fines for Putting Up Christmas Lights Before Thanksgiving

Michael Moffa said the company he hired to put the lights up at his home in the Westchase community iintsalled them on November 6th

A homeowner in the Tampa area is facing the ultimate unwanted holiday gift: a possible fine from his homeowner’s association for putting Christmas lights on his home too soon.

Michael Moffa told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV the company he hired to put the lights up at his home in the Westchase community installed them on November 6th.

“That was their only availability, and I can’t climb up on the roof myself,” said Moffa.

Days later, Moffa said his family received a letter from their HOA saying decorations were not allowed to be put up until Thanksgiving Day.

“The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that’s more bright to look at,” said Moffa. “Right before Christmas, who could be a grinch to hand this out?”

Moffa faces a fine of $100 each day up to $1,000, according to the letter. An attorney for the HOA told the station a neighbor complained about the lights, which set off an investigation.

“If there’s enough the community that wants to change I believe generally the Community Association of Westchase will listen to the residents and will make changes,” attorney Jonathan Ellis said.

Moffa said he has offered to keep the lights off until after Thanksgiving, but the HOA has not responded. He does not plan on taking them down.

