Homeowner Fatally Shoots Burglary Suspect at Kendall Townhome: Police

A burglary suspect has died after he was shot by a homeowner at a townhouse in Kendall Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at a townhome near Southwest 106th Court and 73rd Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the suspect was trying to break in when he was shot by the homeowner.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police didn't release the identities of anyone involved and said the incident remains under investigation.

