Homeowner shoots landscaper for blowing leaves onto his property in NW Miami-Dade

A homeowner shot a landscaper Friday in northwest Miami-Dade for blowing leaves onto his property, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 79th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

#HappeningNow @MiamiPD closed parts of NW 79 Stree. Police say a homeowner shot a landscaper who was blowing leaves onto his property @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/sMyPCoZVJq — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) December 29, 2023

The landscaper was working at a property across the street and the homeowner became upset that the leaves were being blown onto his property, police said.

An argument ensued, and the homeowner shot the landscaper, police said. The landscaper was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police detained two people for questioning.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.