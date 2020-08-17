Homeowners Say Dog Was Shot by Miami-Dade Officer

A couple wants answers after they say a Miami-Dade Officer responding to a noise complaint at their home shot their dog.

Boris Fernandez and Mariangel Manrique hosted a small party on Saturday night -- a birthday celebration for Fernandez that went into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The couple says they must have received a noise complaint, which brought the officer to their home. Surveillance video shows 18-month-old Luna approach the gate in the backyard toward the officer.

"My dog approached her, and bang," Fernandez said.

"She never jumped on her," Manrique said.

Luna is recovering from the gunshot. The couple says their 11-year-old son is very affected by what he saw.

"She’s our daughter ... part of our family," Fernandez said.

NBC 6 reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment but have not heard back.