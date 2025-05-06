NASCAR's championship weekend is returning to its original host.

The series announced Tuesday that Homestead-Miami Speedway will stage the title-deciding finale in 2026 as part of a new rotation model.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is set for Sunday, Nov. 8. Championship races for the second-tier Xfinity Series and third-tier Truck Series will take place on Nov. 7 and Nov. 6, respectively.

The South Florida track held the season finale from 2002 through 2019. Since 2020, Phoenix Raceway in Arizona has hosted the championship race.

As part of NASCAR's newly-revealed model, the championship race will rotate to different tracks each year rather than having a permanent, long-term site. Homestead-Miami and Phoenix will be in the rotation, but any other tracks have yet to be revealed.

With Homestead-Miami now confirmed as the final race of 2026, NASCAR said the remainder of next year's schedule will be released later this summer.

“This has been a while coming,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer. “It’s been since 2019 since we’ve had the championship race at Homestead. We moved it out to Phoenix for the past several years, which has been great for us. It’s been an amazing market. We’ve seen some great racing there, and we’ve crowned some of our biggest champions, but we’re excited to go to Homestead-Miami Speedway. I can tell you from a few people that I’ve talked to so far across the industry, through our partners, they’re over the moon about it. And from our fans, it’s the No. 1 asked-about championship venue as well. So we’re excited to finally get the news out there.”

Homestead-Miami track president Guillermo Santa Cruz said the facility will undergo upgrades over the next 18 months as it prepares for the big stage. Along with fresh coats of paint, Santa Cruz said further upgrades are planned for hospitality suites and other fan conveniences.

Some of NASCAR's most iconic championship moments have come at Homestead-Miami, including Jimmie Johnson's record seven championships, Jeff Gordon's final ride in 2015 and the thrilling 2011 tiebreaker between Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards.