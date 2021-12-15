Homestead Air Reserve Base Evacuated Due to ‘Ongoing Incident'

Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night due to an "ongoing incident," officials said.
Miami-Dade Police said they were assisting the ARB with traffic control in the area of SW 137 Ave. to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 Street to 312 Street. Residents in the area were told to stay in their homes.
Law enforcement did not give details of the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.