Homestead Air Reserve Base Evacuated Due to ‘Ongoing Incident'

Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night due to an "ongoing incident," officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said they were assisting the ARB with traffic control in the area of SW 137 Ave. to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 Street to 312 Street. Residents in the area were told to stay in their homes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Out of an abundance of caution, HARB evacuated personnel from base due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 St to 312 St. Residents in this area, please remain in your homes. We will provide updates as they become available. — Homestead ARB (@Homestead_ARB) December 16, 2021

Law enforcement did not give details of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.