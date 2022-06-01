Miami-Dade County

Homestead Couple Face Murder Charges After Man's Body Found in Canal

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A Homestead couple is facing murder charges after authorities said a man's body was discovered floating in a canal last week.

Alberto Godinez-Lopez, 24, and Sonia Viviana Godinez-Lopez, 21, were arrested early Wednesday on charges of second-degree felony murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records and arrest reports.

According to the reports, on May 26 Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway after three men who had been fishing found a body in a canal.

The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Adan Lopez Lorenzo, was found wrapped in a bedsheet and floating in the canal.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner later determined Lorenzo's cause of death as "sharp force injuries" and classified it as a homicide, the reports said.

Detectives identified Sonia Godinez-Lopez and her boyfriend, Alberto Godinez-Lopez, as two persons of interest and made contact with them.

The two agreed to speak with detectives and gave a full confession, the reports said.

The reports didn't give a possible motive for the killing or say how the two knew Lorenzo.

Sonia Godinez-Lopez and Alberto Godinez-Lopez were both booked into jail, where they remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyHomestead
