Homestead Couple Face Murder Charges After Man's Body Found in Canal

A Homestead couple is facing murder charges after authorities said a man's body was discovered floating in a canal last week.
Alberto Godinez-Lopez, 24, and Sonia Viviana Godinez-Lopez, 21, were arrested early Wednesday on charges of second-degree felony murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records and arrest reports.
According to the reports, on May 26 Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway after three men who had been fishing found a body in a canal.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Adan Lopez Lorenzo, was found wrapped in a bedsheet and floating in the canal.
The Miami-Dade medical examiner later determined Lorenzo's cause of death as "sharp force injuries" and classified it as a homicide, the reports said.
Detectives identified Sonia Godinez-Lopez and her boyfriend, Alberto Godinez-Lopez, as two persons of interest and made contact with them.
Local
The two agreed to speak with detectives and gave a full confession, the reports said.
The reports didn't give a possible motive for the killing or say how the two knew Lorenzo.
Sonia Godinez-Lopez and Alberto Godinez-Lopez were both booked into jail, where they remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.