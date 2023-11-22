Homestead daycare admits bottle warmer burned toddler, investigation underway

A daycare in Homestead said Wednesday it is looking into an incident in which a toddler was burned by a bottle warmer while he was under their care.

Samantha Cabrera told NBC6 in an exclusive interview Monday that her 1-year-old son, Ozias Veloso, suffered second-degree burns on his leg at the Decroly Learning Child Care Center in Homestead on Nov. 16. He was left with blistered and peeling skin.

“For more than 23 years, the Decroly Learning Child Care Center’s mission has been to provide safe, affordable, high quality child care to families in the Homestead community," the daycare said in a statement sent to NBC6 on Wednesday. "Our management team is shaken by a recent accident. A bottle warming apparatus harmed one of our children. An investigation as to what caused this is ongoing."

"We want to assure you that everyone at the Decroly Learning Child Care Center remains committed to providing a safe, secure and supportive learning environment for the children in our care," the statement continued."

According to an accident report from the daycare that Cabrera showed NBC6, the child went to reach for a toy and somehow the water and milk in a bottle warmer fell on top of the child’s leg.

“He has a huge burn on his leg. I didn’t know the severity of it because it was covered in gauze," she said. "I’m not sure exactly why there was a bottle warmer anywhere near a child. I don’t know if they weren’t paying attention or what exactly was happening in that moment."

The daycare incident report stated that the employee put cold water and a bandage on the child’s leg, but Cabrera said they didn’t call paramedics.

According to regulations by the Florida Department of Children and Families, bottle-warming devices must be inaccessible to children at all times at all childcare centers. The devices must be maintained on the lowest possible temperature setting and must be secured to prevent them from tipping over, splashing or spilling.

“Second-degree burns. They were pretty bad," Cabrera said. "His skin at first was just peeling off and then after it started bubbling. The water and the milk must have been extremely hot for it to cause that bad of a burn."

Ozias was treated at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Doctors told Cabrera that Ozias can’t get sun for a year and is going to have a scar for life.

Cabrera told NBC6 she is working with an attorney as she looks into legal action to hold someone accountable. She decided to stop sending her son to the daycare.

Online records by DCF show this daycare has been in compliance with all their recent inspections.