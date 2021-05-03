Homestead Fire Over 50 Percent Contained Entering Monday: FFS

Officials say a massive fire located south of Homestead is over 50 percent contained but has also grown nearly seven times in size from when it first started.

Florida Forest Service Everglades District said the 416 fire is at 55 percent containment as of late Sunday evening, while it has grown in size from 750 acres Friday to nearly 5200 acres entering Monday.

#416Fire is now 5182 Acres with 55% containment — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 2, 2021

The fire, located near Southwest 384th Street and 137th Avenue south of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, is not currently threatening any homes or at risk of harming crews working to put out the blaze.

NBC 6 viewers sent pictures in this weekend showing soot and ash that had spread to cars in areas closer to the city.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.