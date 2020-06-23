Homestead Hospital at Capacity, Baptist Health Officials Say

Baptist Health confirmed that its hospital in Homestead is at capacity, officials said Tuesday.

“Yes, we are at capacity at Homestead Hospital today," Georgi Morales Pipkin of Baptist Health said. "As a healthcare system of 11 hospitals, we have been able to transfer patients within our organization in order to manage capacity. Additionally across the system, we have beds that can be converted to ICU beds and acute care beds if needed."

Baptist Health currently has 286 coronavirus-positive patients and persons under investigation at hospitals across its system. Over 1,350 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged across the system to date.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 26,822, and the county's virus-related deaths rose to 902 Tuesday.

Florida added more than 3,200 new coronavirus cases as the state reported another 64 virus-related deaths. With 3,289 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 103,506, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

