Homestead man gets 14 years in prison in crash that killed wife, unborn child, and best friend

A Homestead man responsible for the crash that killed his pregnant wife, their unborn child and his best friend nearly three years ago was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday.

Tomas Javier Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three DUI manslaughter charges for causing the fatal May 1, 2021 crash.

Rodriguez, now 30, was initially facing 11 criminal charges, but because he pleaded guilty, prosecutors dismissed eight of the charges, which included vehicular homicide.

“I don’t know what happened. I genuinely don’t know what happened that night. I wasn’t drunk,” Rodriguez said while addressing family members of the victims at Thursday's court hearing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to his arrest paperwork, Rodriguez was driving 109 miles per hour when he crashed into another vehicle. Alcohol was found in his system.

The four-car crash happened near Campbell Drive right next to Homestead Hospital.

Rodriguez's wife, 28-year-old Krystine Arias, and her unborn child, Damian Arias, were killed in the crash, along with friend Joshua Nicholas Guerra, 23. Only one of Rodriguez’s passengers survived.

Krystine Arias was eight months pregnant at the time. Medical officials conducted an emergency C-section but due to the injuries sustained in the crash, Rodriguez's baby boy didn’t make it.

“Fourteen years is not enough. Not enough for what you should be paying for and what we have to suffer for the rest of our lives," Lisa Forta, the aunt of one of the victims, said in court.

Judge Lody Jean said the family of the victims were in agreement with the plea deal.

"What I hope is that you all would have peace, however you find it," Jean told the family members. "I also hope that this very painful chapter, once it's closed, you all can find your own way on from it. At your pace.”

Rodriguez, who will get credit time served, was also sentenced to eight years of probation. His driver's license was also suspended for 15 years.

“I wish I was the one that died and not them,” Rodriguez said.