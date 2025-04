A Homestead man on Tuesday claimed a $2 million prize after winning a scratch-off lottery game.

Kelvin Staggers, 58, decided to take his winnings as one-time lump sum of $1,195,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Staggers bought his ticket from a gas station located at 801 NE 43rd Ave.

The retailer who sold the winning take will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.

For $10, players can win $2 million instantly.