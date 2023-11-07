Homestead man stabs landlord to death following dispute

A dispute between a landlord and his tenant turned deadly in Homestead on Monday.

The landlord reportedly went to the home along SW 1 Avenue on Monday afternoon to check on his tenant, after receiving multiple complaints that he had been creating a disturbance within the complex, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade police say the tenant stabbed his landlord when a verbal altercation turned physical -- before barricading himself inside the home with the landlord.

Officers found the landlord on the floor with a deep laceration above his right eye, puncture wounds to the left side of his face and neck as well as a fracture to the back of his head, the report continued.

The landlord later died at the hospital, according to Miami-Dade police.

Eduardo Darinel Galvez, 22, has been identified as the tenant. He is now facing several charges including second degree murder.

Police say medics also took the accused tenant to the hospital, after he was tased several times by officers who entered the home.

Galvez was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.