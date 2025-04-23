Homestead man wins $1M after playing scratch-off lottery

A Homestead man claimed a once-in-a-lifetime prize after buying and playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Hector Anaya Jr., 27, won $1 million from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday.
Anaya purchased his ticket from a RaceTrac in Homestead. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Anaya chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
A $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off ticket costs $50. Two of its top prizes are $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.
The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.