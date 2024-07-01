Homestead mother shot, killed by daughter's ex-boyfriend: Police

A teenager is facing murder charges after police said he carried out a plan to kill one of his ex-girlfriend's family members after she ended their relationship.

The 16-year-old, who NBC6 is not identifying because he is a minor, was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm by a minor in the killing of 38-year-old Eulalia Gonzalez, according to Homestead Police.

The shooting happened June 27 outside Gonzalez's home on Northwest 11th Street.

According to an arrest report, Gonzalez was standing on her porch while carrying her infant daughter when the teen approached her, shot her, and then fled the scene in a rideshare vehicle.

A neighbor discovered Gonzalez lying facedown with a gunshot wound to her head and her baby underneath her, the arrest report said. The baby was unharmed, but police said the mother was shot in the face.

"The moment I saw her laying there, it really hit me hard," said Gonzalez's cousin Juanita Osorio. "I didn't know what to do, I was frozen."

Detectives found that Gonzalez's daughter ended a nine-month relationship with the teen suspect two months ago. Since then, the teen has been contacting the mother and threatening the daughter that she couldn't be with anyone else if she wasn't with him, the arrest report stated.

"She didn't deserve an end like that, and it hurts a lot," Osorio said. "I would have never imagined for a nice person to be like that, just went that way. I feel like it won't be forgiven in my heart, it really won't."

The victim's daughter later identified the teen suspect to police. He was taken into custody on Monday and confessed to detectives to shooting the mother and of his plan to harm one of his ex's family members to hurt her.

"Because the moment they broke up, he was obsessed with her, he didn't want to let go of her," Osorio said. "I guess maybe when he saw that people were taking care of her, he may have gotten jealous."

The teen was later transported to Miami-Dade's juvenile facility.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, Gonzalez leaves behind four children, with the youngest being a month old.