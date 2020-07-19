coronavirus

Homestead Officer Battling COVID-19 in Need of Plasma Donation

A hospitalized Homestead police officer currently battling the coronavirus is in need of a plasma donation.

The officer’s family is asking the public for help so they can bring him home. Sunday marked his son’s 12th birthday.

Officers showed their support for 12-year-old Jacob Anderson with a parade. Jacob’s father, Homestead K-9 Officer Doug Anderson, has been in a West Kendall hospital for nine days now.

His family is asking for people who have recovered from the virus, and are AB positive, to donate.

Anderson’s family is working with One Blood for donations, but hospitals across Miami-Dade and Broward need donations as well. They say one plasma donation can possibly help more than one patient

