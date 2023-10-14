Homestead officer honored for swift response to save choking baby

One Homestead police officer was recognized as the department's Officer of the Month after emergency personnel said his swift response helped save a choking baby's life.

Celebrating 10 years with the Homestead Police Department in December, Officer Chris Cosio was dispatched to the medical emergency involving a 10-month-old on Aug. 21. When he got to the scene, baby Ruby was not breathing.

"The mom ran to me, put the baby in my arms, and, without thinking, I reverted back to my training," Cosio said, speaking exclusively with NBC6. "I swabbed my finger in the baby's mouth to try to clear the airway, placed the baby upside down, and began the Heimlich maneuver. Once I could feel that the baby was gasping for air, I brought the baby back and I started holding it and patting its back until fire rescue got there."

Ruby's mother said that she had choked on some sort of paper material, and CPR attempts were unsuccessful. But Officer Cosio was already on patrol and able to get to the residence quickly.

"Every minute counts," he said. "Those moments, those seconds felt like minutes, and minutes felt like hours."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived on scene shortly after Casio was able to resuscitate baby Ruby. They examined her and found that she was in good health, and the baby was returned to her mother's arms.

"You rarely get calls like this. We're used to other, high intensity calls, dealing with combative subjects or armed subjects in progress," Cosio said. "The second I sat down in my car and I was able to take a breath, it was hard. You think about your kids. You start thinking what could've happened, and you're just grateful that it worked out the right way."

Officer Cosio said that he has not had the opportunity to see baby Ruby and her mother since the August incident, but that he wishes them the best.

Cosio was honored by Homestead City Council for his actions, receiving a plaque for his policework, alongside his family.

"I saved a life. But, you know, I believe that any police officer would have done the same thing. This is our job. This is what we're trained to do," he told NBC6. "So, for me, it was just doing my job."