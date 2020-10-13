Homestead Officer Not Charged in 2015 Fatal Shooting

The Miami-Dade State Attorney decided not to charge a Homestead police officer in the shooting death of a Homestead man in 2015, NBC 6 has learned Tuesday.

Edward Foster died back in 2015 during his encounter with Officer Anthony Green. Sources said at the time that calls were made to 911 about a man with a gun. Family members say Foster was just coming back from the grocery store that day.

Family and some witnesses say Foster was running from the officer. Cellphone video showed the scene after the shooting and a woman is heard saying Foster was shot for no reason.

The State Attorney’s closeout memo, obtained by NBC 6 on Tuesday, said the shooting was justified because Foster pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at Green. The family's attorney, Michael Pizzi, called the decision a travesty, and said Foster was shot in the back as he ran away.

Green had been taken off regular street patrol during the investigation.

A South Florida family is impatient -- it’s been five years since their loved one was shot and killed by a police officer. But the investigation to determine if it was justified is still underway. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports.