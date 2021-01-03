Homestead Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Accused of Burglarizing Residence After Suspect Opens Fire On Cops

A suspect accused of burglarizing a home in Homestead was shot and killed by police officers Sunday after authorities say he opened fire on the cops.

The City of Homestead Police Department arrived at the residence at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and as a perimeter was established, officers located the suspect outside of the City of Homestead City Hall.

Sighting the officers, the suspect shot at the cops, a news release said. Officers responded by opening fire on the suspect, fatally striking him.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered by investigators. No officers were injured in the incident, although one was shot through the pants in the leg area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.