Homestead Police Mourns Loss of Longtime K9 Dog Ducan

Ducan spent seven years with the Homestead Police Department and assisted in the apprehension of subjects while working with his handlers

The Homestead Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime K9 member of the force who will go down in history for being a "good boy."

The department said Ducan passed away Monday after his career with the HPD was cut short due to medical issues.

Ducan spent seven years with the Homestead Police Department and assisted in the apprehension of subjects while working with his handlers. Ducan also performed at K9 presentations held by the department for residents of the city.

"May Ducan Rest In Peace knowing that he successfully completed his tour of duty with the City of Homestead Police Department and he always made his handler Sgt. Bohne, and all of us at HPD proud," the department said in a statement.

