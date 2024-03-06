Homestead Police officer arrested on battery charge after domestic incident

A Homestead Police officer was arrested on a battery charge following a domestic incident last week.

Officer Diego Quiroga, 39, was arrested Feb. 29 on an aggravated battery charge, records showed.

According to an arrest report, officers had responded to a domestic battery call and encountered Quiroga, who said he and his wife had been involved in an argument over infidelity and text messages that escalated and became physical.

Miami-Dade Corrections Diego Quiroga

He said his wife started hitting and scratching him in the face and chest area, and he tried to push her away but caused a laceration to her cheek, the report said.

But the wife said the laceration happened when Quiroga grabbed her phone and threw it at her, the report said.

The wife also said Quiroga followed her into a bathroom and she had to use a shower curtain rod to fend him off, the report said.

Quiroga was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement Wednesday, Homestead Police said Quiroga was placed on administrative leave without pay, and the department is monitoring the state attorney's office's investigation.

"The Homestead Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into this matter. If deemed necessary, we will take appropriate action," the statement read. "Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously by the Homestead Police Department. We want to assure the community that we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our department."