Homestead police officer caught on camera punching a man will not face charges

A bloody video on social media is raising concerns after it shows a Homestead police officer punching a man he was trying to arrest back in October of 2022.

While the officer is seen punching the man, state attorneys said Wednesday they could not prosecute the case.

Victim advocates, however, said it was excessive force.

At one point in the video, the officer kicks the man.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tania Gonzalez, an activist with Savage Combat, said the community deserves answers.

"It was unjust that he was approached and badgered by police," Gonzalez said. "The harassment extended to a full blown assault."

Video obtained by NBC6 shows another officer is seen using a taser and the bleeding man is seen slammed on the ground.

Police said the man was caught illegaly possessing alcohol, but he refused to be arrested.

State attorneys reviewed the videos, including the moment when an officer struck the man with his knee, but prosecutors said that "though this is offensive, given the totality of the circumstances, it does not rise to a level where criminal prosecution is appropriate.”

"The subject attempted to break the finger of the officer and kicked the office," said Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales. "At that point the use of force rises in its level."

State attorneys investigated after a request from Homestead Police.

The case was brought back to the department after prosecutors reviewed the videos, found no evidence of crimes and had trouble contacting the alleged victim.

The man was deported six months after the incident.

"It draws to question why this video was released at this time," Morales said. "It draws to question this video was released a couple of days before the chiefs contract is due to be evaluated by city council."

The Homestead community wants more answers and they plan to keep protesting.

Police said they took the appropriate actions like giving officers more training.