Homestead school P.E. teacher arrested for sex with 14-year-old student: Police

A physical education teacher at a school in Homestead was arrested for allegedly having sex multiple times with a 14-year-old student, police said.

Bryant Caniz-Segovia, 20, was arrested early Friday on lewd and lascivious battery on a child charges, records showed.

Caniz-Segovia worked as a physical education teacher at Hope Academy, a private school on Old Dixie Highway in Homestead, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the 14-year-old she she and Caniz-Segovia had sex on three to four occasions.

She said they also exchanged nude photographs through social media, the report said.

Caniz-Segovia, who lives in Miami, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

He later appeared before a judge who granted him a bond but ordered him to stay away from the teen.

The school posted a brief statement to Instagram on Friday.

"Hope Academy was just made aware of an incident. It was reported immediately, and our students' safety remains out top concern," the statement read.