Homestead Speedway Set to Allow 1,000 Fans in Stands for NASCAR Cup Race: Report

NASCAR’s return to Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend will reportedly including up to 1,000 members of the military and first responders in the stands.

A story from NBC Sports’ NASCAR Talk, citing a story first reported by Andy Slater of WMEN-AM 640, said the proposal was approved by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez allowing for the guest to be present for the Cup Series race, the Dixie Vodka 400, scheduled for June 14th.

The fans would be the first allowed in the stands of a NASCAR race since the sport postponed races in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have not been allowed in the stands of any race since the sport restarted last month and no other race has announced plans for fans at this time.

No tickets for the general public will be available and those admitted will not be allowed in the infield. All fans must undergo health screening before entering the facility, including a temperature check and will be required to wear a mask and comply with other measures, including social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The track will control entry to and exit from the facility along with multiple hand washing and hand sanitizing stations. No tailgating will be allowed and parking will be allowed in every other spot.

Homestead was scheduled to host the Dixie Vodka 400 on March 21st - the first time the race was set to be run in the spring after 18 consecutive seasons as NASCAR’s finale. Officials were set to hold the race on that date without fans before deciding to postpone it.

NASCAR announced the return of racing to Homestead with four races planned over a two-day period, including one race relocated from Iowa as a result of the pandemic.