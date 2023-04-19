Homestead Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student In Classroom Staying in Jail

A teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a female student at a Homestead school will be staying behind bars.

On Wednesday, David Hodge was denied bond during his Arthur Hearing.

Hodge, 30, is accused of forming an illegal relationship with one of his 12-year-old students. Police said the child was depressed and leaned on him for help.

Initially, police say Hodge assisted the child with homework before their relationship became intimate.

Miami-Dade Corrections David Hodge

Hodge allegedly confessed to exchanging nudes with the child and having sex with her inside a classroom at West Homestead K-8 Center.

On Wednesday, Hodge's attorney Roderick Vereen asked a Miami-Dade judge to grant a bond and place Hodge under house arrest with a GPS monitor. Vereen said Hodge did not have a criminal background and would obey court orders.

Hodge's father also testified about how he would financially support his son and make sure he obeyed the proposed release conditions.

However, the victim's family opposed Hodge's release and hoped the judge denied his request to be released before trial. The victim's attorney feared the defendant and victim would try to reconnect.

Judge Carmen Cabarga ruled Hodge will have to stay in jail.

Hodge was arrested in February and faces four counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child. If convicted, Hodge faces up to life in prison.

After his arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said they had initiated employment termination proceedings.

His next court hearing is in June.