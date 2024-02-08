Homestead teacher arrested for allegedly inappropriately texting 16-year-old student

A Homestead charter school teacher was arrested for allegedly inappropriately texting a 16-year-old student, police said.

Josh Goodwin, 35, turned himself in and resigned from his position as a criminal justice teacher at Somerset Academy South Homestead, according to Homestead Police.

Homestead Police Josh Goodwin

School staff contacted police Wednesday after they were made aware that the teacher was inappropriately conversing with the student over text, police said.

Goodwin faces charges of offenses against students by an authority figure, child abuse with no great bodily harm and stalking, according to online records.

Homestead Police is encouraging anyone else who may have had an inappropriate conversation with Goodwin to contact them.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.