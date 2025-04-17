Homestead votes to partner with ICE for immigration enforcement

The City of Homestead voted Wednesday to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Under the agreement, local police officers will be able to enforce certain federal immigration laws through a federal program known as 287(g).

Homestead joins other cities in Miami-Dade County with large Hispanic populations in voting to sign the agreement, including Coral Gables, Hialeah, West Miami, Miami Springs and most recently, Doral.

In Doral, the council voted unanimously on Wednesday to partner with ICE. Mayor Christi Fraga said the decision was morally difficult, but in the end, the council said it voted to follow the law.

“This is a tough resolution, because it is an obligation we have to comply with the law. We did not make the law, but we do have an obligation to comply,” Fraga said.

Protests have been held in Homestead in the past against the cooperation, which is state and federally mandated, including in early February outside city hall.

Some business owners said then that the threat of ICE raids hurts their bottom line because too many families are afraid to leave their homes.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you!” protestors, draped in mostly Mexican and Salvadoran flags, chanted.

