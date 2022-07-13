Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found Dead in Tamarac

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Tamarac Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call around 3 p.m. of an unresponsive woman. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived, it was determined the woman was dead.

The woman's identity and how she may have died haven't been released.

BSO Homicide Unit and crime scene detectives are investigating the woman's death.

No other information was immediately known.

