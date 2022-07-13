Broward County

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Woman Found Dead in Tamarac

The incident was reported in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street

By NBC 6

Authorities respond after a woman was found dead in a home in Tamarac on July 13, 2022.
NBC 6

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Tamarac Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call around 3 p.m. of an unresponsive woman. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived, it was determined the woman was dead.

The woman's identity and how she may have died haven't been released.

BSO Homicide Unit and crime scene detectives are investigating the woman's death.

No other information was immediately known.

