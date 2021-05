Detectives are investigating what they're calling a "domestic-related homicide" in Miami Gardens Tuesday.

Miami Gardens Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 19000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue and found a 39-year-old man dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have given few details but sources said the incident may have involved an uncle and his nephew.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.