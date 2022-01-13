Homicide Investigation After Ex-Miami Mayor Manny Diaz's Brother Found Slain

The brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who was the plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit was found dead in a Florida landfill, and now authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, had been last seen alive on Jan. 3, Tallahassee Police officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A missing person alert was issued for Diaz-Johnson on Saturday, the same day his body was discovered in the Jackson County landfill, police said.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Jorge’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/zSipsk0vKG — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 8, 2022

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office officials said the body had been in trash collected at the Baker landfill by a garbage transportation company.

Tallahassee Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Manny Diaz released a statement on social media Thursday after it was confirmed his brother's body had been found.

I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to me, my brother-in-law Don, and my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston. My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come — Manny Diaz (@Manny_A_Diaz) January 13, 2022

"I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to me, my brother-in-law Don, and my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston. My brother was such a special gift to this world whose heart and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come," the statement read. "I am also so very grateful to the Tallahassee Police Department- with the support of Mayor Daley and City Manager Reed- who have worked tirelessly to locate and investigate the circumstances surrounding my brother's disappearance. Their commitment has meant the world to my family and will continue to mean the world in our search for justice. We ask for privacy and continued prayers."

Jorge Diaz-Johnston and his husband Don were plaintiffs in a historic lawsuit that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade.

Don Diaz Johnston paid tribute to his husband in a message on Facebook Wednesday.

"There are just no words for the loss of my beloved husband Jorge Isaias Diaz-Johnston," he wrote. "I can't stop crying as I try and write this. But he meant so much to all of you as he did to me. So I am fighting through the tears to share with you our loss of him."