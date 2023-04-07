Woman Found Stabbed to Death Near Ramp to I-95 in Broward

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found stabbed to death near a ramp to Interstate 95 in Broward County late Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the women's body was discovered around 11:30 p.m. near the southbound entrance ramp to I-95 from Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Police responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity wasn't released.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators believe two women had been involved in a physical altercation before the suspect stabbed the victim.

Officials didn't release any other information on the possible suspect.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.