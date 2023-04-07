Homicide Investigation After Woman's Body Found Near Ramp to I-95 in Broward

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman's body was found near a ramp to Interstate 95 in Broward County late Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the body was discovered around 11:30 p.m. near the southbound entrance ramp to I-95 from Broward Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Police responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity wasn't released, and officials have said how she was killed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.