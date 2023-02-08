Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Doral Hotel

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a hotel in Doral.

Maritza Ceballos-Henrique, 57, also known as Lisa Ceballos, was found dead Monday morning at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 8720 Northwest 33rd Street.

Authorities haven't said how she died or given any other information.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives are investigating.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.