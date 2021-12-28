Broward

Homicide Investigation Underway at Lauderhill Apartment Complex

Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex, located at 4231 Northwest 19th Street, around 2:30 a.m.

Police are investigating an early morning homicide Tuesday that took place inside a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the Cypress Grove Apartment Complex, located at 4231 Northwest 19th Street, around 2:30 a.m. after calls saying a car had crashed into other vehicles in the parking lot.

Once they arrived, officers found the female driver of a car suffering from several gunshot wounds. The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released details on the case or any shooting suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

