Homicide Investigation Underway in North Miami Beach

A homicide investigation is underway in North Miami Beach after a witness said he heard several gunshots following an incident involving two other people.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the area of Northeast 167th Street and Northeast 1st Avenue.

One witness told NBC 6 that he heard seven or eight gunshots after seeing two men get into an altercation.

"This was animalistic," the witness said. "The guy pulls up and before the time it takes to say 'Hi, how are you doing,' gunshots. It was fast, simple, precise."

North Miami Beach arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. No further details were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

