Homicide Suspect Shot and Killed in Confrontation With Fort Lauderdale Police

What to Know A suspect wanted for murder in Port St. Lucie was fatally shot by officers in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning, police said

The man, identified as 41-year-old Manuel Sanabria, led officers on a brief pursuit before the deadly confrontation, officials said

A pedestrian was struck by Sanabria's truck during the pursuit and was hospitalized in critical conditin, police said

A suspect in a Florida homicide was shot and killed by Fort Lauderdale Police officers during a confrontation after a pursuit Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident began when officers spotted a suspect who was wanted for a homicide in Port St. Lucie driving a pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale.

Port St. Lucie Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Manuel Sanabria. They said Sanabria was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a Monday night shooting of another man.

Port St. Lucie Police Manuel Sanabria

There was a brief pursuit before Sanabria stopped and engaged officers in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Sistrunk Boulevard, officials said.

Several officers opened fire on the suspect, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said.

"Our officers took the action that they felt was necessary to defend themselves," Lynn told reporters at a news conference.

Sanabria was taken to Broward General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lynn didn't say if the suspect was armed or had shot at officers.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by the suspect's truck during the pursuit when the truck left the roadway and veered onto the property of a business in the 800 block of Northwest 7th Street. That man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation. The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure.

