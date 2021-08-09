Homicide Suspect Surrenders After Barricading Inside Hialeah Apartment: Police

A homicide suspect who was barricaded inside a Hialeah apartment complex Monday morning has surrendered to police, officials said.

The suspect who was believed to be armed had been barricaded alone inside the apartment in the 2100 block of W. 60th Street, Hialeah Police officials said.

Officials said the police negotiation team worked for several hours to get the suspect out of the home.

According to police, the suspect is a main person of interest in the fatal shooting of a young man the night of Aug. 7.

The suspect and two other suspects who are already in custody were in a dark blue BMW when the suspect shot the victim, who was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately known.

