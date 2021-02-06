Honoring the Fallen: Memorial Taking Place Saturday for FBI Agent Killed in Sunrise Shooting

Days after one of the deadliest moments in the history of their agency, one of the two FBI agents killed in a shooting Tuesday outside a Sunrise apartment will be remembered.

Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues will be participating in a Saturday memorial for Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at Hard Rock Stadium. The memorial will be held at 2 p.m. and is closed to the public and limited to invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Schwartzenberger and Special Agents Daniel Alfin were shot and killed early Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children investigation.

Three other agents were wounded in Tuesday's shooting, one of the bloodiest in FBI history. The suspect who opened fire died at the scene.

FBI officials said Schwartzenberger and Alfin had both dedicated their careers to working crimes against children cases.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was an agent for 15 years and was part of a Miami-Dade middle school's law studies magnet program, teaching children about the internet's dangers, including sexual exploitation and cyberbullying.

Schwartzenberger started her career in New Mexico before coming to the Miami Field Office in 2010. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Funeral services are being arranged in Coral Springs for Schwartzenberger and in Hollywood for Alfin. A memorial will be held Sunday inside Hard Rock Stadium at 2 p.m. for Alfin.

The 36-year-old Alfin joined the FBI in 2006 and began in the Albany, New York office before coming to Miami in 2017. He leaves behind a wife and one child. Alfin gained international attention when he led a team that shutdown a major worldwide child pornography website several years ago.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Parkland City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee in honor of Schwartzenberger.

He directed flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday at the courthouse, Weston City Hall, and the State Capitol in honor of Alfin.