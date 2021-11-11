Honoring Those Who Served: South Florida Marks Veteran's Day Thursday With Events

Across the area Thursday, South Florida will take time to honor those who served our country during Veteran's Day events.

The city of Weston will hold an event at 9 a.m. at the Weston YMCA in conjunction with the Broward Sheriff's Office and BSO Fire Rescue. An event will also take place at the SouthCom headquarters in Doral at 9 a.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Davie will honor military personnel who served during a 10 a.m. event at Fireman's Park while Tamarac will unveil the latest names on its Veterans Wall at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Nova Southeastern University will hold an 11 a.m. event to honor its veterans while the city of Hialeah and its new Mayor, Esteban Bovo, will hold an event at 11 a.m. at Triangle Park.

The city of Miami Beach will see the return of its Veteran's Day parade and celebration starting at 11:11 a.m. along Ocean Drive at 5th Street.

For a complete list of events across the area, click on this link.

Public schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward are closed Thursday along with both federal and county offices and courts. Post offices are also closed while most transit services, including Tri-Rail, will continue normal services.