‘Hope, Love, Magic': Inside Romero Britto's Palace at Art Basel

Artist Romero Britto was born in Brazil, but made in Miami.

“It is such a great opportunity for me as an artist to share my art to people. I would have never imagined that would happen to my art and me,” Britto said.

His vibrant colors and bold patterns are on Coca-Cola bottles, cups, lamps and anything you can think of.

If you look around the streets of Miami, his label is nearly everywhere.

“So many people have embraced my art. You know, I have done amazing projects, like the entrance of Fifth and Alton — that massive palm tree. It’s like 45 feet tall," he said, laughing.

Britto's art is also seen across the world.

He grew up with nine siblings in a poor community. Through dark times, he says art was his ticket out.

“Growing up was very challenging for me, and I think the colors of my art was a way for me to express myself," Britto said. "It was a way for me to bring more hope to my life ... The process of creating art for me is a healing process."

Britto sparked pop art in Miami at the age of 25. He continues to bring magic, especially through Art Basel.

NBC 6 got an exclusive look at some of his art pieces. One of them was inspired by Michaelangelo and is worth about $600,000.

“My dream is just to bring hope, love and magic to people,” Britto said.