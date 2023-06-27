‘Horrifying': Video shows vandal damaging gravesite of DUI crash victims

It's supposed to be a sacred spot to grieve. Instead, two families are being taunted when they come to pay their respects to two young men who were killed in a DUI crash over two years ago.

The gravesite of Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar, both 21, has been vandalized for the second time this year, and their families want it to stop.

“The accident occurred on New Year’s Day 2021," said Ingrid, Zacarias' sister. "Horrifying. I know that all those videos are out there somewhere of them vandalizing the memorial."

Zacarias and Salazar, along with two others, were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old driver was charged with their deaths.

Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar

In a video from March, someone is seen kicking around flowers and candles at the gravesite, knocking them over, and spray-painting the headstone at the Caballero Rivero Cemetery in Miami. The crime was recorded, posted online, and also sent to families.

A second video, believed to be from two weeks ago, was titled “ROUND 2 HAD TO STRIKE AGAIN." In it, the person starts hammering the gravesite.

“This is more than enough. It’s not just us there," Ingrid said. "I know that my brother is not here. We know that the victims are no longer here, they're not suffering, and it’s probably not even the siblings but our mothers are."

Zacarias’ family released a photo captured at the cemetery of a man with a hoodie in front of the headstone who may be responsible.

The families believe this person pictured at the cemetery is responsible for the vandalism.

“This is our area of grief. Our area where we come. This is all we have left. This is all we have left," Ingrid said. "The other car, they have family members they can go visit whether he's in jail or not. His family can go see him, write letters. What do we have? We have this. A piece of stone on the ground and that’s what they come after."

Zacarias’ family says no matter how many times somebody tries to damage Andres' grave, they’ll never be able to strip them of their memories.

“My brother — if there’s one word I could use to describe him, is selfless," Ingrid said. "My brother puts always the needs of everyone before his own needs, and I know that if he was alive right now, this would not be happening. Not because it’s a grave, it’s because he was the type of man that would stand up for justice."

Miami Police said they are following every lead in this case to identify the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.