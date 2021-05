First responders worked to rescue a horse that got stuck in a canal in Davie Thursday morning.

The incident was reported in the 3400 block of Southwest 132nd Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Footage showed multiple fire rescue members pulling the horse out of the waterway. Officials said it wasn't injured.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.